Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,442 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of State Street worth $36,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.79.

NYSE:STT opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

