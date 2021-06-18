Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,858 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $29,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $46,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $23,214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,346,000 after buying an additional 310,273 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,867 shares of company stock worth $1,854,555. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.