Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106,576 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $28,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.85. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

