Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.09 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.99. 2,154,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,499. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,599.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.93.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

