Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Service Properties Trust Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Service Properties Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Shares of SVC opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $24,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 83,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,647,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

