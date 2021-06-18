Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Lifted by Analyst

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alliance Data Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.65.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

ADS stock opened at $107.03 on Thursday. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.