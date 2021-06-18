Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report released on Sunday, June 13th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2021 earnings at $18.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $34.65 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.03.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $383.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.91. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.