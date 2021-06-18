Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Increased by Analyst

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of FRG stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.91. Franchise Group has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

