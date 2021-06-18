Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.96) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.82). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million.

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.43.

Shares of ASND opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $183.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 102,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 55,139 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

