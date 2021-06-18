Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Raised by Truist Securiti

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

SYNH opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $559,141.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,811,182 shares of company stock valued at $552,878,187 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.