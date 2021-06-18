Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

NYSE CLDT opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

