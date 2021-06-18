Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Increased by Analyst

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

GCMG stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.05. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at $227,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

