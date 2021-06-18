QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.58

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.58 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $770.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. Analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in QCR by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

