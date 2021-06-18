QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QNTQY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of QNTQY opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

