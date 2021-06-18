Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $181.33 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.57 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.