Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein Sells 1,909 Shares of Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QRVO opened at $178.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.60. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Qorvo by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Qorvo by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

