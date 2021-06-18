Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 146,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.8% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $3,921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $105.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.14.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

