Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 556.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 819,355 shares during the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 890,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 814,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,861,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $21.02 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

