Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,654,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,645,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth $149,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $110.56 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.52 and a 52-week high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

