Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,505,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 207,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,679. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

