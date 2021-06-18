Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 810 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after buying an additional 680,732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,852,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 258,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. TheStreet cut shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

