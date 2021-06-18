Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $85.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,579 shares of company stock worth $1,732,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.91. 2,179,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $35.89 and a 12 month high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.