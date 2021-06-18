Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.75 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $- EPS.

QMCO stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 10,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,408. The firm has a market cap of $412.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. Analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $140,990.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 834,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,929 shares of company stock worth $629,354. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.