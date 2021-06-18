Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.74. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.54, with a volume of 359,222 shares changing hands.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.67. The stock has a market cap of C$8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

