Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.74. Quebecor shares last traded at C$32.54, with a volume of 359,222 shares changing hands.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.67. The stock has a market cap of C$8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

