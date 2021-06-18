Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Qumu in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). Colliers Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Qumu’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 96.16% and a negative net margin of 38.30%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Qumu by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Qumu by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

