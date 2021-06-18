QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) Insider Purchases A$30,000.00 in Stock

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) insider Maurice Feilich acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

About QX Resources

QX Resources Limited engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral properties. The company has an agreement to acquire 90% interest in prospective gold projects in Central Queensland goldfields covering approximately 115km2; and a 24% interest in the Busumbu Phosphate project located in Uganda.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for QX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.