Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Down 27.7% This Week

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a total market cap of $648,790.98 and $2,864.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00057333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00136378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00181098 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,368.03 or 0.99903893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.23 or 0.00843972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,107,165 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

