Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Short Interest Up 20.3% in May

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 986,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $117.05 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.72.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,861,000 after purchasing an additional 442,622 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

