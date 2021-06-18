Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.16.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.15. 19,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,920. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 540,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.