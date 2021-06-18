RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Raised to $65.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $835.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.02.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $48,167.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,379 shares of company stock worth $285,870. 26.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

