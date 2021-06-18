Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 577,700 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 488,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,483,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,454,000 after acquiring an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

RAVN traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.64. 1,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,745. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

