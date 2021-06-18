Raymond James Boosts Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to C$37.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Russel Metals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Russel Metals from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Russel Metals from $31.50 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.69. 8,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $29.05.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

