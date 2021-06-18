Raymond James Raises Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$68.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CDPYF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $48.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $1.1437 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

