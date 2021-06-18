Raymond James Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$37.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.43.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:RUS traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 152,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,343. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$34.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.16.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$826.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 1.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,873,621.34. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 over the last quarter.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.