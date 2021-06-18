Raymond James Raises Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$37.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.
RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.43.
Shares of TSE:RUS traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 152,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,343. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$34.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.16.
In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,873,621.34. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920 over the last quarter.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
