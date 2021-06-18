RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Sells $3,799,656.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total value of $3,799,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $197.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

