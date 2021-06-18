Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.64. Reading International shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 24,355 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $146.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 80.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.78%.

In other news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 790,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,775,616.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $67,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 208,000 shares of company stock worth $1,265,440 in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Reading International during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Reading International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Reading International during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Reading International during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

