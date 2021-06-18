Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Ready Capital worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3,191.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Ready Capital stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

