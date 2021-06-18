Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.28

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.28 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 3850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,116 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.