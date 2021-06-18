Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 41.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,938 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

NYSE:O opened at $68.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

