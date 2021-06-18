Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Red Violet stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $249.86 million, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Red Violet has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 36.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

