Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Red Violet stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $249.86 million, a PE ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Red Violet has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.95.
Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 16.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%.
Red Violet Company Profile
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
