Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $13.50. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Redwood Trust traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 36280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

