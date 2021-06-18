Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,679 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,198,000 after buying an additional 377,111 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,533,000 after acquiring an additional 348,680 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 78,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,349. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

