Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Up 33.1% in May

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 545,500 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the May 13th total of 409,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

NYSE:RGA opened at $116.00 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

