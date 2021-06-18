Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 42,242 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,892,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 35.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

