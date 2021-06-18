Ren Achieves Market Cap of $400.50 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001126 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $400.50 million and $46.12 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00024777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.55 or 0.00733084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00083117 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

