Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.35. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCII. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.20. 3,441,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,454. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

