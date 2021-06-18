REPO (REPO) Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, REPO has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $99,823.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00057733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00137818 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00178940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.47 or 0.00868938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,390.31 or 1.00441705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.