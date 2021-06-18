ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 30.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $337,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $240.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,699. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $241.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

