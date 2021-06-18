Retirement Income Solutions Inc Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 98,095 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after buying an additional 6,757,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 154,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,250. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

