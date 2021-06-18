Retirement Income Solutions Inc Trims Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 1.92% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000.

BJUN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 1,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,582. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.13. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

